Watch Now: Amherst voters turn out to polls with 'future of the country at stake'

In an unprecedented year that saw thousands of votes cast in Amherst County before Election Day, the scene at Monelison Middle School was peaceful early Tuesday even as scores of voters flooded the polls.
The precinct in Madison Heights had a line of about 50 people waiting around 6 a.m. when voting began, said Tammy Coleman, who was on site distributing sample ballots. “It’s been steady ever since,” Coleman said three hours later.
Gloria Witt, a Madison Heights resident who heads Amherst County’s NAACP chapter, said high turnout will make all the difference this year.
“It’s consequential because I think it’s a pivot point,” Witt said of the major decision facing the nation. “Is it about people or is it about capitalism? We’re fighting for the character of our country. We really are.”
Hopeful for a Joe Biden victory so the county can “get back to the middle somewhere,” Witt said she’s had enough of a Trump presidency.
“He’s been great for my portfolio,” Witt said. “But I’m about more than money; we’re about more than money.”
Amherst County resident Jamie Massie, 21, voted in her second election and said she feels President Donald Trump will better handle the economy. Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the candidate who prevails will “tank it even more or get us out of the hole.”
“This the future of the country at stake,” Massie said.
Coleman, a Trump supporter, said she feels the economy and jobs are driving a large turnout this year.
In the first year early voting was implemented in Amherst County, residents cast 5,203 ballots a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to Registrar Fran Brown.
Brown said the county’s polling places are well staffed and fully equipped with personal protective equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The county had 626 cases of the coronavirus on the eve of Election Day with 25 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Anticipating a large turnout, Brown said to the best of her knowledge the county’s highest turnout for an election was 77% in 2008. That year, 14,700 votes were cast in the presidential election, including 8,470 for the late John McCain and 6,094 for Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
In 2016 President Donald Trump took 9,643 votes in Amherst while Hillary Clinton received 4,986 votes across the county.
Vance Wilkins, chairman of the Amherst County Republican Committee and a former Virginia delegate, was hopeful for a Trump victory heading into Tuesday. He said he is fearful of the potential of voter fraud and he voted early.
“I think we’re going to have to win by a big margin to make sure we do win,” Wilkins said of fears of a close election.
On Trump’s handling of the pandemic, Wilkins praised his push for a vaccine and shutting down traveling to China in March to criticism from political opponents. “He did better than they would have done,” he said, referring to Democrats. “He’s tried to keep the country open … he gets blamed for everything.”
If COVID-19 hadn’t hit, Wilkins said he believes Trump would have more easily been reelected based on how the economy was performing.
“If you believe in Constitutional government and the Constitution in the way it was originally … then this is one of the most important elections in the history of our country,” said Wilkins. “If we can keep Trump in and get judges who uphold the Constitution. Otherwise, we’re going to lose our liberty.”
Sharon Jackson, chairwoman of the Amherst County Democratic Committee, said she eagerly waited four years to vote Trump out of office and she was on pins and needles heading into Tuesday.
“I hope it’s the biggest route we’ve seen in a long time,” Jackson said of a hopeful strong showing for the Biden campaign. “From what I’ve heard from people, they’re just wanting to reclaim their country. It’s about reclaiming our democracy.”
She criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus and said she wanted a more federally coordinated effort to combat the disease, which she believes is possible in a Biden presidency.
“It’s not red or blue, we’re all suffering from the coronavirus,” said Jackson. “It could have been handled so much better.”
Graham Brooks, of Madison Heights, said the pandemic is a major factor in the race. “COVID is the big one,” Brook said after voting at Monelison Tuesday. “I was worried logistically how it would work in here and it was remarkably smooth.”
While the virus has “shaken stuff up,” he said he was glad to vote in person on Election Day. “It’s a nice feeling to return to normalcy.”
Addressing the highly polarized political climate, Wilkins said a woman he knows told him she was afraid to put a pro-Trump bumper sticker on her car because she was afraid it may get vandalized.
“That’s terrible,” Wilkins said. “That’s damaging free speech.”
Wilkins said in 2016 he worked hard to elect Trump and he doesn’t regret it.
“I have been more pleased with him than any president I can ever remember because he kept every promise he made,” Wilkins said, adding he isn’t always on board with the president’s rhetoric. “I could care less if he is protecting my constitutional rights. He sure did a lot of things to protect a lot of people.”
Jackson said she believes Trump has pandered to the “worst voices among us” and Biden will restore decency and civility in the White House while reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans.
“The ability to work with someone — we all do it every day. But our president is not capable of it,” Jackson said.
She said his extensive background in Congress legislating and reaching compromise is a worthy trait. “I do not find that a nasty word,” Jackson said.
First-time voter Haileigh Quinn, who attends Liberty University, said she moved to Virginia, a red-leaning state, from California because she is “not a fan of the liberals.” Eager to vote for Trump, she said the pandemic didn’t deter her.
“I’m not scared of the coronavirus. It’s just one of those things,” Quinn said. “This election will make or break the coronavirus.”
Addie Brown, a senior at Amherst County High School, said she was excited to vote for the first time. "It's been just kind of rewarding to finally participate rather than following along," she said.
COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement are major issues gripping the country, she said in voicing her hope for America to come together when a winner emerges. She feels Biden would be a "president for everybody."
She added the mitigation strategies to protect against COVID-19 at the Amherst polling place she voted in, included social distanced booths and face coverings, made her feel safe.
"I felt very comfortable," Brown said.
