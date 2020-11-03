Watch Now: Amherst voters turn out to polls with 'future of the country at stake'

“I think we’re going to have to win by a big margin to make sure we do win,” Wilkins said of fears of a close election.

On Trump’s handling of the pandemic, Wilkins praised his push for a vaccine and shutting down traveling to China in March to criticism from political opponents. “He did better than they would have done,” he said, referring to Democrats. “He’s tried to keep the country open … he gets blamed for everything.”

If COVID-19 hadn’t hit, Wilkins said he believes Trump would have more easily been reelected based on how the economy was performing.

“If you believe in Constitutional government and the Constitution in the way it was originally … then this is one of the most important elections in the history of our country,” said Wilkins. “If we can keep Trump in and get judges who uphold the Constitution. Otherwise, we’re going to lose our liberty.”

Sharon Jackson, chairwoman of the Amherst County Democratic Committee, said she eagerly waited four years to vote Trump out of office and she was on pins and needles heading into Tuesday.