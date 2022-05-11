Watch Now: Amherst Woman's Club celebrates 50-year milestone

A plaque marking the 50 years of the Amherst Woman’s Club was celebrated May 4 at the Amherst historic train depot, a fitting spot for a group constantly on the go in its philanthropic efforts.

The Amherst Chamber of Commerce, which is housed in the depot that also serves as the Amherst visitor center, hosted the club for a brief presentation recognizing its milestone.

Jill Clarke, serving in her last meeting as president during her two-year term, spoke of the abundant volunteer work the nonprofit group does and contributions to the Amherst County community.

“Our fundraising is insurmountable,” Clark said.

Ellen Pettyjohn, a club member of 11 years and a past president, said the nonprofit is dedicated to the welfare of Amherst County residents and people at risk. The group is active in prevention efforts in areas of domestic violence and child abuse, she said, and it also supported the Patrick Henry Girls and Boys Home in Brookneal.

“We help numerous organizations on a yearly basis,” said Pettyjohn. “We give two scholarships to high school seniors, we give dictionaries to Amherst County elementary students and we have a writing contest where a certificate is given to junior high students.”

The club is open to women of all ages, she said.

“We have fun, we raise funds and are just very philanthropic and concerned about the citizens of Amherst County,” Pettyjohn said.

Gloria Stiltner, the club’s program chair, has been involved in the Amherst Woman’s Club for 8 years.

“It’s a fabulous, wonderful group,” Stiltner said.

Club members past and present, as well as prospective ones and special guests, recently gathered at Sweet Briar College to mark the 50th anniversary of the club’s charter. Since April 11, 1972, the club of nearly 70 members has adhered to objectives that promote cultural, educational and environmental welfare of the community through volunteer service.

For an April 20 garden luncheon and general meeting, ladies were escorted to the door by several formally attired men and club members wore vintage attire, hats and gloves to mark the special occasion. All who attended and honorary members and past presidents Gina Fell and Elvira Morse were gifted a gold AWC rose pin. Attendees also received gold anniversary bags with club history, program, newsletter and recipe cards to commemorate the day.

The April 20 meeting included photo albums and scrapbooks and special guests, General Federation of Women’s Clubs Virginia President-elect Bonnie Rosemond and Alice Kyle District President Carol Pridgen, presented the club with anniversary certificates.

Membership Chair Cat Brandell recently presented Susan Mays, a 50-year member of the Amherst Woman’s Club, with a GFWC 50-year membership pin, cards, certificates and an engraved Jefferson Loving Cup.

A fashion show featuring clothes from all five decades of service completed the club’s anniversary program.

