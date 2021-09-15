Watch Now: Documentary on Amherst Milling Co.'s history, transition to brewery, to be shown Sept. 23

Growing up in Amherst County, Ryan Mattox remembers sitting on the front steps of the Amherst Milling Company and the feeling of community that thrived there for many years.
The freelance filmmaker wanted to capture that sentiment, and the contributions of the mill’s staple, Bill Wydner, as part of "The Heart of the Mill," a documentary highlighting the historic attraction and its transition as one of Virginia’s last working mills to a new brewery, Camp Trapezium. The brewery and restaurant opened to much fanfare in June and maintains many of the historic aspects of the old mill.
Mattox describes Wydner as a steward of the mill for decades in Amherst.
“This place has had a big impact on the community,” Mattox said of why he worked on the documentary. “I wanted to bring an awareness to the public of how important Bill’s efforts have been to the community. He symbolizes the heartbeat of this community. The mill itself represented the heartbeat.”
Mattox also worked with Dave McCormack, the owner of Camp Trapezium who publicly has called the project one of his favorites in a line of historic building renovations.
Mattox said the outdoor showing of the movie at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Camp Trapezium, 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst, is free and he encourages the public to attend.