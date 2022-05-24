Watch Now: Earle-Sears urges Amherst voters to 'keep your eyes on the prize'

Laughter repeatedly filled the Madison Heights Community Center on Monday as Virginia’s Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears spoke about the state of politics in the commonwealth and America, with most of her remarks geared toward criticizing Democrats.

“We’re laughing about this, but we realize we’re in deep trouble here,” said Earle-Sears, speaking to a crowd of more than 100 people, mostly Republicans.

The lack of a state budget with just less than a month to go before the start of a new fiscal year is a matter Earle-Sears is eager to get back to on June 1, the date she said the General Assembly is expected to reconvene.

She lamented the delay in the state budget, which she largely blamed on Democrats, and said next year she intends to introduce a bill that will fine any legislator who holds up the process within the 60-day constitutional limit $500 for each day it’s not passed.

“There has to be some accountability for the people’s money and time,” said Earle-Sears.

The Amherst County School Board recently criticized the state’s taking too long to pass a budget, noting the effects it has on division employees waiting on contract renewals and other areas. In her speech, Earle-Sears touched on education and strides she said Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration is making to improve it in Virginia with the Literacy Act and more accountability.

“Nothing is wrong with that,” Earle-Sears of the legislation.

She emphasized a “students first” approach to education above teacher unions.

“Without the students, you don’t have a union,” she added.

Earle-Sears also stressed high expectations in the classroom and making sure students pass.

“You’re not going to socially promote them,” Earle-Sears said. “It helps nobody ... We are going to make demands on education. We’re not trying to kill public schools. No, not at all. We’re trying to make every school better. That’s it.”

She said every child in Virginia needs the ability to have a good education.

“That’s fair,” she said. “And too many of our children are stuck in schools that are failing.”

The first female lieutenant governor in Virginia’s history thanked Republicans for showing up to elect her, Youngkin, and Attorney General Jason Miyares to office, as well as restoring the House of Delegates to GOP control, in November’s election.

“Without you doing that, I don’t know what would have become of us,” she said of the way things were going under Democratic leadership in the governor’s mansion and state legislature.

She urged Republicans to retake the Virginia Senate next year, which she said is key to advancing policies that were blocked this year by Senate Democrats.

“We’re getting stopped at every turn…No matter what it was, it was no,” she said of Democrats’ stance against many issues she described as commonsense ones, adding: “I mean, who do they think they are?”

She criticized the left-leaning liberal mindset that “cancels” anyone who doesn’t agree with them and policies she described as “idiotic.”

She also heavily blasted President Joe Biden’s job performance, the inflation and “blood, sweat and tears lost in Afghanistan” in the U.S. withdrawal from that country.

“Russia saw how we pulled out, and it turns out, it was [former President Donald] Trump’s fault too,” Earle-Sears said in criticizing Democrats.

She also spoke negatively of Biden’s immediate cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and the recent spike in gas prices.

“But I understand, it’s [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s fault,” she said to laughter.

On the pandemic, she described federal stimulus money intended to help offset its economic effects as “Monopoly money floating around,” reiterated vaccines should be optional and said Virginians won’t be forced to wear face masks anymore.

“We’re not doing that again,” she said.

Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, attended and said in jest he came to hear the sermon from Earle-Sears.

“She’s a fireball, so buckle your seatbelts, ladies and gentlemen,” Walker told the crowd before she spoke.

Vance Wilkins, former Virginia Speaker of the House and chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, praised Earle-Sears as an effective elected official who knows how to govern with common sense.

“And she’s a diamond,” Wilkins said. “You just can’t get around it.”

Earle-Sears said she wants to help get people out of poverty and the Republican Party’s policies are geared to do so. Earle-Sears urged gatherers to have “skin in the game” and get involved in growing the GOP to include more people and make it more inclusive.

“It’s not to win just to win,” Earle-Sears said of the importance of maintaining GOP leadership in the state legislature. “It’s to preserve America. Keep your eyes on the prize — the prize is America. It always has been.”

