Watch Now: EDA report highlights stability, successes during challenging economic climate

“A pillar of stability in a time of unprecedented uncertainty” is a phrase the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County’s chair used to describe its role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Eby, the EDA board’s chair, addressed its critical role of administering pandemic relief money and grants that helped county businesses weather the major economic disruption since March 2020 as well as provide key communication and guidance about financial assistance and support programs.

“The strength of our organization was evident as it helped our businesses community navigate the pandemic,” Eby said in a report, recently presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, on the EDA’s activities for 2019-2021.

Despite the many effects of the pandemic, economic development progress has been made in the county during the 2019-2021 stretch, he said.

“Companies expanded, new developments opened, sites were prepared, millions in grants were awarded and the [EDA] strategic plan was updated,” Eby said. “In spite of being some of the most uncertain economic times in decades, the EDA made significant progress in its mission to promote economic development policies and practices that help retain the county’s existing businesses and employment base, facilitate the growth of existing commercial and industrial enterprises, and attract new businesses and employment opportunities.”

In the past few years 50 businesses and 17 nonprofits in the county have received assistance and $5.6 million in grants have been administered, $1.8 million of which was used directly for COVID-19 relief, according to the report. The EDA also received a $3 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant to construct a 45,000-square-foot multi-tenant building it will use to attract new and expanding businesses in the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights.

“We’re doing a lot of planning for the building right now,” Eby said, adding the project is set to go to bid in December or early 2023.

Other grants have included $160,000 for future development of the Central Virginia Training Center campus, $250,000 to grade a lot in the Amelon Commerce Center and $295,000 that benefited The Westie apartment complex development on Phelps Road in Madison Heights.

The COVID-19 relief grants were a huge undertaking for EDA staff, Eby said.

“It was a big task and we are very proud that we were involved in that and the county was involved,” Eby said.

The EDA will soon be looking for a place to expand business site opportunities in coming years with the Amelon center continuing to fill up, he told the board of supervisors.

“We do feel like in the current trajectory that the Amelon Commerce Center will be full in the not-too-distant future,” Eby said.

Statistics in the report include average weekly wages in Amherst County increasing from $699 in the second quarter of 2019 to $760 in the second quarter of 2021 and taxable sales jumping from $240 million in 2018 to $290 million in 2020. The county employment rate was 3.1 in 2019, plateaued at 9.5% in April 2020 and gradually decreased to 2.7% in November 2021.

Other activities in 2022 not captured in the report include an EDA building in the Amelon center selling to Integrated Technology Group, a major investment from a Bedford business that moved because a site was readily available; and Frank Good Builders in Forest planning to build a 7,000-square-foot building in the Amelon center. The EDA also is allocating $15,000 to match the Rt. 29 Business Beautification Committee grant money that will double the impact on façade and grounds improvements for businesses on the U.S. 29 Business corridor.

The EDA also is advocating on business-related matters that affect Amherst County, such as lobbying state lawmakers to resolve millions in outstanding bonds on the CVTC site, the planned expansion of Riveredge Park and the Madison Heights Master Plan efforts.

Local manufacturers continue to grow and the EDA continues to receive applications from qualifying businesses as it administers an incentive program, Eby said. The EDA also works with Amherst County Public Schools, Central Virginia Community College and workforce development partners to advance business and education partnerships to forge new education and training programs.

David Pugh, chair of the board of supervisors, thanked the EDA for its work and the major task of helping distribute the COVID-19 relief money.

“From our staff and board, it’s kind of more a passion than anything else,” Eby told Pugh of its endeavors. “It’s like an addiction. Once you’re in it, you can’t get out.”

