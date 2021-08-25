Watch Now: 'Good to be back in the building' as Amherst schools kick off new year

More than a dozen students stood up Aug. 17 to engage in a learning activity in Natalie Mayhew’s kindergarten class at Madison Heights Elementary School.

With the first day of school less than 24 hours away, the children were among those getting a preview of “transition day,” an offering that lets first-year students in all of Amherst County’s public schools get acquainted with their new surroundings. Jeremy Hutchinson, principal of Madison Heights Elementary, said teachers and staff were thrilled for a return to a full, five-day in-person school week after a highly unusual year.

“There was a real excitement when the kids got out of the car today and off the bus,” Hutchinson said less than an hour after the kids’ arrival. “They are here and having fun with their friends and learning all about school again. We’re expecting a really great year.”

The following day, Amherst County Public Schools officially kicked off the new school year with schools welcoming back students for a return to normalcy as far as in-person learning for a full week. In the 2020-21 school year, ACPS had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic by having a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning two days each for the high school and two middle schools, four days per week in person for elementary schools and all schools having a remote learning day Friday.