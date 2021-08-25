Watch Now: 'Good to be back in the building' as Amherst schools kick off new year

More than a dozen students stood up Aug. 17 to engage in a learning activity in Natalie Mayhew’s kindergarten class at Madison Heights Elementary School.
With the first day of school less than 24 hours away, the children were among those getting a preview of “transition day,” an offering that lets first-year students in all of Amherst County’s public schools get acquainted with their new surroundings. Jeremy Hutchinson, principal of Madison Heights Elementary, said teachers and staff were thrilled for a return to a full, five-day in-person school week after a highly unusual year.
“There was a real excitement when the kids got out of the car today and off the bus,” Hutchinson said less than an hour after the kids’ arrival. “They are here and having fun with their friends and learning all about school again. We’re expecting a really great year.”
The following day, Amherst County Public Schools officially kicked off the new school year with schools welcoming back students for a return to normalcy as far as in-person learning for a full week. In the 2020-21 school year, ACPS had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic by having a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning two days each for the high school and two middle schools, four days per week in person for elementary schools and all schools having a remote learning day Friday.
COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain in place, though some have been altered a bit. Face masks still are required indoors per state order — a measure that has been controversial among families and school officials — and on buses and all school transportation in accordance with federal law. Students are staying three feet apart, down from six feet last school year, and quarantine measures are in effect when exposures are reported.
Unlike last school year, temperature readings are not taken at the door for students as teachers are on the lookout for any possible symptoms.
Despite the angst over face masks, a few school board members recently said the main positive change this year is going back to a traditional five-day week. Just more than 70 students recently were enrolled in a state-run virtual program this year, down significantly from more than 1,500 students last school year who were learning outside the school buildings through the Amherst Remote Academy.
While Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold has said the ARA was needed as a response to the pandemic that cut short the in-person school experience significantly in the 2019-20 year, he has emphasized in-person learning is the preferred, more effective model in delivering education. On multiple occasions in the past year he publicly has implored the Amherst community to do its part in abiding by safety protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus so ACPS could keep the doors open.
Hutchinson, who in his first year as principal of Madison Heights Elementary after previously serving as the school’s assistant principal, said as of Aug. 17, the school had 406 students coming back into the buildings. The transition day also gave those students just above kindergarten who were all remote last year to get rid of any jitters related to experiencing school in person.
“We are just so very excited to see them,” Hutchinson said. “We have special things planned throughout the week that will reintroduce to the kids who were virtual how to do school again. Our teachers have spent the summer planning and working to create an environment that allows them to be successful.”
During the three-hour transition day, a dress rehearsal of sorts for the show, Madison Heights Elementary students visited resource classes, had a snack and toured the school. The scene played out in all schools throughout the day.
“It’s good to be back in the building,” Hutchinson said.
In the area of technology, a new firewall recently was installed that makes the division more secure and safe, according to an Aug. 10 report from Joe Goldman, director of supervisor, to the Amherst County School Board. The division also has about 200 hotspots available in the community for students who may struggle with having adequate internet access at home and 1,100 new Chromebooks will be distributed this year, the report states.
State accreditation standards also are waived this school year, as was done during the 2020-21 year, and accreditation ratings are expected to resume in 2022-23 based on this school year’s data.
Priscilla Liggon, chair of the county’s school board, said she recently attended an open house gathering the schools held. “[There’s] nothing like going into a preschool classroom,” said of observing the children in their first school experiences. “That’s what gets me excited.”
Mayhew said he much prefers the in-person setting and she is glad to get all students back in class five days per week.
“It’s been a long summer and I’m ready to have the kids back in the classroom,” Mayhew said on transition day. “It’s just fun to see their excitement and they’re ready for school too. These kids really need the hands-on experiences. I find that they learn better by being in the classroom, being with me. It’s so hard to teach through a computer.”
Students in her class did a great job keeping their masks on while learning, she said.
“They’re pretty resilient,” Mayhew said.