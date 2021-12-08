 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Holiday market at Second Stage drenched in Christmas spirit
Honey from a local vendor is among a variety of items on display during Second Stage | Amherst’s holiday market on Dec. 4.

Four weeks before Christmas Day, the main hall of Second Stage — Amherst was fully into the season during the nonprofit’s Holiday Market on Dec. 4.

The market had 18 vendors offering a variety of crafts and food as a steady flow of people came through Saturday morning. Suny Monk, president of Second Stage, said the holiday market wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the event, held in November and December, is popular among vendors follow the farmers market season.

Monk said in-person markets and events at Second Stage, which have returned this year with health mitigation strategies in place, are well received by the Amherst community.

“This is at its core a simple arts organization where we try to enrich the culture, to make our neighborhood that much better,” Monk said. “Over the years, it’s almost morphed into a wellness center … this delivering [of] nutritious foods to our neighbors is real important to us.”

Second Stage, through a grant from the Centra Foundation, also buys goods from its vendors that are redistributed to outreaches such as Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels, the Pleasantview Food Bank, the county’s department of social services and HumanKind.

“To me that’s as important as many other pieces of our mission,” Monk said.

While COVID-19 has been a major roadblock for face-to-face fellowship, Monk said Second Stage has emphasized health guidelines in getting back to as normalcy as possible during gatherings.

“That’s half the fun of this, just seeing people,” Monk said.

