Watch Now: Inspiration Church settling into Madison Heights with mission of love, acceptance

Driving into the parking lot with his Harley motorcycle, jean jacket and cut off sleeves, Clint Almeida has been at churches where he said he didn’t feel accepted because of his appearance.

“They get shocked when we show up,” Almeida said of the reaction he and fellow bikers have observed.

At Inspiration Church in Madison Heights, he feels at home, fully welcomed and has been involved in helping run the sound system. “They provide a lot of different opportunities to do a lot of different things,” he said of ways to serve.

Acceptance and a sense of belonging are among the hallmarks of the church, which several months ago relocated to Madison Heights under a new name. Previously known as One Community Church on Kemper Street in Lynchburg, the church now leases space in the Caterpillar Clubhouse facility on Dillard Road in Madison Heights.

Destin Tanner, lead pastor, said the church’s mission, like its name, is to provide a place where people are inspired to reach their full potential in Jesus Christ.