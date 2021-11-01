Watch Now: Kickoff meeting showcases addition planned at Amherst County High School

A new auditorium for Amherst County High School is a project 30 years in the making for the county’s school division.
Rob Arnold, Superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said a much needed overhaul has been in several versions of the division’s capital improvement plan without coming to fruition over the years.
“And right now we have an opportunity to do this,” Arnold said during an Oct. 28 kickoff meeting that showcased details of a four-phased project. “As a community we have an opportunity that’s going to do something that is going to benefit our students and benefit the entire community as a whole.”
The current auditorium of the school built in 1956 is outdated and doesn’t properly the students and Amherst community, school officials have said.
The division is hosting two town hall meetings to get community feedback, one at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the high school cafeteria and the other at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Monelison Middle School’s cafeteria.
Josh Bower, of Charlottesville design firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, presented the project’s concept in phases.
The first part of the first phase includes a new 1,400-seat auditorium parallel to the school’s two gyms in the rear of the school, a commons area between the auditorium and gyms, concessions, bathrooms and storage. The second part of the first phase features a renovated kitchen area and new food court.
The goal of the dining area overall is to work around when students are out of school and maximizing summer months for construction, he said.
Phase 2 includes converting the existing auditorium into educational space and a renovation of labs for career and technical education. The third phase includes improvements to Lancer Stadium, which includes more handicapped accessibility, and a new fieldhouse for the baseball and softball teams.
The project would affect parking, as the current rear lot area would be altered. A new parking area on school division-owned land adjacent to the parking lot next to Lancer Stadium, which would include a road extension, is planned for more parking.
Bower said the goal is to “get the biggest bang for our buck.” While going through the slides during the presentation in the school’s current auditorium, he said: “As you can tell, we’re excited about this future project.”
Arnold said the high school’s students deserve to be in a state-of-the-art auditorium. It would be bigger, greatly enhanced over the current setting and allow students to spread out more with social distancing during the COVID-19 era, Bower said.
The division plans to use more than $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the project. Arnold said the anticipated costs are higher than anticipated and figures are expected to be presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and Amherst County School Board in upcoming weeks.
The last major construction project the division undertook was an addition to the high school in the mid-1990s.
Arnold said it is important for residents to come to the town halls and make their input known.
“We want other people’s ideas so in the end we can come up with a product can be proud of,” he said.