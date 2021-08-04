Watch Now: Local 4-H youth back in the groove at summer camp

A goal of Taylor Jackson while soaking in the last week of July at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center was to lose his voice.
“I say that you don’t do 4-H correctly if you don’t lose your voice by the end of end of the week,” said a hoarse Jackson, a team counselor at the Amherst 4-H camp.
Jackson has taken part in the camp since he was a fifth-grader and had every reason to yell and raise his voice to the maximum levels of fun from July 26 to July 30. After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, just more than 140 kids returned to retake the grounds of center in Appomattox County for a week of nature, swimming, soaking in a wide range of outdoor activities and bonding in person rather than over a computer screen or phone.
“This is a time where kids can let loose, have the best time of their life,” Jackson said of the Amherst camp. “All the staff here, they really bring out everything in the kids.”
Kathy McMillan, a 4-H technician and program assistant, said the Amherst camp normally has about 280 but this year was reduced to half capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions. The youth, ages 8 to 18, are enough to fill the camp without sharing with other counties, she said.
The half-capacity camp is a “more subdued” environment this year but still highly enjoyable, according to McMillan.
“Kids need to be out of the house,” she said of the camp’s appeal.
Jackson had to wait a year, with the unexpected hiatus in 2020, to become a team counselor and enjoyed making the most of it this time around.
“I always looked up the counselors,” Jackson said. “I thought maybe I could make a difference and kids could look up to me just like I did the other counselors.”
Jackson said other than the usual homesickness he didn’t receive any comments from kids not enjoying the camp experience this year.
“It’s a little weird at times, the schedule is a little weird sometimes, but we make it through,” Jackson said of the adjustments.
Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center, located within close proximity to Holliday Lake State Park, has served Central and Southside Virginia since 1940 and draws youth and adults from 17 counties and two cities each summer, according to its website. Programming focuses on natural resource education, outdoor adventure, shooting education and youth leadership development, the website states.
Summer camp was held for Lynchburg and Appomattox 4-H youth the week after the July 4 holiday, Nelson County kids took part in their camp in mid-July and Campbell County’s 4-H camp will be held the first week in August.
David Johnson, a volunteer at the Amherst camp, has taken part in the camp experience most his life. Johnson, who graduated from Amherst County High School in 1999, said he knows many people with children who have had hardships from the pandemic with their kids being cooped up inside and apart from friends and activities.
“In general the whole thing is hard, kids not being to go out and interact,” Johnson said. “But one of the great things about camp is you get to interact with people you normally wouldn’t see in school. I’ve seen people make friends way across the county and even from other countries just coming here, and we missed out on that last year.”
Nyia Barrow, a teen leader, said it’s her last year coming before college and she was glad to come back.
“This week has been really different with all our COVID precautions, but it has been a lot of fun and it’s been nice getting to know our campers one on one because we’re with them all the time,” said Barrow. “I missed it a lot last year and I’m glad we were able to come back this year.”
As a camper, it’s been a fun place to come, spend time with friends and get to know new people, Barrow said. As a leader she’s learned to take care of kids and keep them safe, entertained and happy.
Johnson, while leading a small cooking group, said he missed volunteering last year at the refuge for local youth.