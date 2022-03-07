Watch Now: Local woman reunites with Mustang given to her on 16th birthday

For her 16th birthday in 1973, Donna Henderson received a brand new yellow Ford Mustang convertible from her father.

History repeated itself on her 65th birthday on Feb. 28 when her old brother, Steve Martin, presented her with the fully restored vehicle at his Amherst body shop. She beamed with laughter as he handed her the keys.

The surprise was just as sweet for Henderson, who now residents on a Nelson County farm, as it was nearly 50 years ago.

Henderson said the gift was a pleasant shock and she had no idea she would be reunited with her first vehicle, recalling the daily trips to Amherst County High School, Central Virginia Community College and special trips to places like the beach.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Henderson. “I wasn’t ready for that.”

After the heartfelt moment at Martin’s Paint & Body Shop in Amherst, Martin treated Henderson to lunch for her birthday.

Martin said his father brought the classic '73 Mustang at Amherst Motors, and it still has the original motor. Over the years he ended with the vehicle and owned it for decades.

He was thrilled to give it back and make Henderson’s most recent birthday as sweet as her 16th.

The vehicle cost $4,250 in 1973 and the air conditioning was an additional $200 at the time, Martin said. It caught their father’s eye on the lot.

“He just worked on them like I do,” Martin said of his dad’s knack for cars.

Henderson recalls her dad asking her if she wanted the vehicle when she was a junior in high school.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to turn it down,’” she laughed.

The car also holds much sentimental value to Martin’s wife, Jerry. He borrowed the car in 1976 for their first date.

“We’ve been married 43 years, and it’s time for her to get it back,” Jerry Martin said.

Jerry Martin drove the Mustang for many years to Virginia Baptist Hospital where she worked, and it’s been showcased through the years in local parades and car shows.

“It’s been well worn,” Jerry Martin said. “It’s made a lot of people happy.”

