Watch Now: Madison Heights apartment renovation project nearing completion

Emily Sanfratella, COO of Waukeshaw Development, said the apartments will be a pet-friendly facility.

“We want it to be as welcome to the pets as the people who live here,” Sanfratella said.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the apartments are expected to draw in about 80 residents and provide about $57,000 in annual tax revenue to the county.

While gazing at the high ceilings and a newly installed sprinkler system, among many improvements, McCormack said the former cafeteria space has made heavy strides since officials last visited in early March.

“You’ve got to like the open living concept,” Rodgers said while looking at the large open room.

Waukeshaw Development purchased the building for $50,000 through an agreement with the county in 2017. Once targeted for demolition because of its poor conditions under previous ownership, county leaders now consider the site as an essential ingredient for revitalization and enhancement initiatives in Madison Heights.

The $7 million project, according to Waukeshaw Development’s website, is targeted for completion toward the end of the year and may start leasing units in 2021, McCormack said.