Watch Now: Masks now optional in Amherst County schools

“I’m for more sick time for COVID-related quarantine for the staff,” Wright said.

Wells said students will eat meals in the classroom the first semester and the cafeterias may be more used in the second semester if the situation improves with COVID cases. Board members stressed the mask rule can change if needed moving forward.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable walking away from here without having a trigger point,” Grieser said.

Arnold said strategies to incentivize vaccinations should be considered and his goal is to do all he can to make sure in-person will not be affected by the virus and shutdowns can be avoided.

“The more vaccinated we are, the better off we will be,” Arnold said. “I’m just trying to find any way I can to stay in school.”

Liggon said it is understandable not everyone will be happy with the decision on masks. She said stressed if the COVID-19 case numbers get out of control facial coverings can again be implemented to keep everyone safe in schools.

“We’re doing the very best we can for our students,” Liggon said.

Terry noted at the same time of year in 2020 the board was voting on a previous decision to make masks mandatory.

“It will be another interesting year,” Terry said. “Here we are again. Who knows: next year we’ll probably be saying the same thing. I hope the world can get out of this.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.