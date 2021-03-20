Watch Now: New Madison Heights child care program strives to meet before, after school needs

As families grapple with obstacles of child care and education during the COVID-19 pandemic, a newly established Madison Heights facility is available to help serve local children’s before and after school needs.
E.M.R. Center, which opened March 8 in a space within the Seminole Plaza Shopping Center, is up and running as a source of free child care for youth ages 5 to 12 for before and after school and all day on Friday with flexible times for accommodating area families' needs during the workweek.
Michele Poindexter, owner and operator, said the center came about through her company, Fresh Start 2020, Inc., as a way to provide an educational, motivational and recreational outlet for students, the inspiration for the program’s name.
Poindexter said she applied for a grant through Smart Beginnings and the United Way of Central Virginia to offer free day care services.
She also runs Silver Sneakers, a fitness program for senior adults who can participate through insurance coverage, from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
The center had 13 children enrolled as of March 10 and has more slots available through the grant program, which is based on families’ needs for child care and not income, according to Poindexter. She said some residents have dealt with hardships in going to work because of child care issues and the E.M.R. center helps bridge those needs.
“It’s a grant for parents to go back to work,” Poindexter said, adding those interested can apply through Smart Beginnings or the center.
Poindexter said the center has a close relationship with the Amherst County Public Schools division, which provides transportation to the center for students from Madison Heights Elementary School and Amelon Elementary School. She said ACPS Superintendent Rob Arnold also has visited the facility and is supportive.
Arnold said prior to the reopening of school in September, which includes a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, that child care providers in the community are crucial partners for the division during the pandemic.
Poindexter said the educational area of the program’s venue allows children to learn in their own space with academic coaching a few hours during the day. The motivational and recreational area includes activities and games, including a mini-arcade wing. Poindexter said a friend of hers goes to auctions and bought some of the arcade features that benefits the program.
One of the children enrolled said he would like a basketball goal on the wall, which she will try to make happen, she said with a smile.
Poindexter, a cancer survivor, is no stranger to day care. She started working the field in 2006, she said, but had to step away years later when she dealt with an illness.
“I define failure as falling down and not getting back up. The Lord gave me this vision to start all over,” Poindexter said. “Cancer has given me a fresh start.”
She added the timing is important because it’s also helping people in a stressful time when when daily life has been disrupted.
“COVID just slowed everybody down and stopped some people,” Poindexter said. “I feel like now is the time to open up and explore and do the vision God gave me to do.”
Janice Meggison, Poindexter’s sister and the center’s director, said the vision for the program is to offer children a safe place to learn and play.
“When COVID came, there was a bigger need for child care,” said Meggison, who teaches math for middle school students in Lynchburg City Schools. “I see how many children are getting behind. It’s something that was needed and we wanted to be of service to Amherst County.”
Megginson, a 24-year teacher in Lynchburg’s school system, said children are highly interested in the fun activities when they come in and they also receive the academic help they need.
“It’s a place they can send their child and know you have people here who know about how things run in Amherst County and Lynchburg,” Megginson said. “We’re very familiar with all that’s required in order for their child not to get behind in their school work. It’s a safe learning environment. And it’s also fun.”