Watch Now: New Madison Heights child care program strives to meet before, after school needs

“I define failure as falling down and not getting back up. The Lord gave me this vision to start all over,” Poindexter said. “Cancer has given me a fresh start.”

She added the timing is important because it’s also helping people in a stressful time when when daily life has been disrupted.

“COVID just slowed everybody down and stopped some people,” Poindexter said. “I feel like now is the time to open up and explore and do the vision God gave me to do.”

Janice Meggison, Poindexter’s sister and the center’s director, said the vision for the program is to offer children a safe place to learn and play.

“When COVID came, there was a bigger need for child care,” said Meggison, who teaches math for middle school students in Lynchburg City Schools. “I see how many children are getting behind. It’s something that was needed and we wanted to be of service to Amherst County.”

Megginson, a 24-year teacher in Lynchburg’s school system, said children are highly interested in the fun activities when they come in and they also receive the academic help they need.

“It’s a place they can send their child and know you have people here who know about how things run in Amherst County and Lynchburg,” Megginson said. “We’re very familiar with all that’s required in order for their child not to get behind in their school work. It’s a safe learning environment. And it’s also fun.”

