Watch Now: Old Amherst mill nearing completion as brewery, restaurant

“We want people to make a weekend out of Amherst,” he said, adding of the new brewery: “This is a massive economic engine.”

The company also purchased Winton Farm, a country club and golf course on Virginia 151 in the Clifford community, in 2019. McCormack said Winton recently held its first wedding since the purchase and a pool house is seeing heavy use as a rental attraction.

“There is such a demand here in the county for that stuff,” McCormack said, adding Winton also is envisioned to eventually tie into the Brew Ridge Trail. “It needs to be another stop on the way.”

McCormack said when the business opens a goal is to have Bill Wydner, who operated the mill for many years prior its sale, lead tours of the attraction.

“We want people to experience this place,” he said.

McCormack is aiming to put in place a conservation easement on about 76 acres around the mill, which is near the Mill Race subdivision. A conservation easement, a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a government agency or entity, permanently limits the use of the land and ensures no future development on the land occurs.