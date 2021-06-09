Watch Now: Schools' retirees honored for service, finishing strong during pandemic

“Not a day goes by that she doesn’t stop to speak, check in or just provide an uplifting story when we need it the most,” Crews said.

Amelon Elementary School Principal Jay Sales honored reading specialist LeeAnn James and special education teacher Kathy Saunders. Sales said James was a major encouragement following his wife’s death from cancer when she stopped him in the hallway and asked with sincerity how he was doing. “That’s meaningful stuff that transcends beyond the classroom…” Sales said.

Sales also described Saunders’ “flare for professionalism” and advocating for students.

“The pandemic and your last year as a professional educator, it challenged us in many unique ways, but I can tell you this, not only in our realm of special education but in our realm of general education, you made sure that everyone was held accountable, including myself,” Sales said to Saunders, adding he is grateful to have worked alongside her.

Central Elementary School Principal Derek Adam honored three retiring educators at the school: Sylvia Martin, Cynthia Mikeshell and Sue Ellen Petchul. He said Petchul helped him grown as a principal and Mikeshell, a speech language pathologist with 42 years in the division, has served a handful of schools and worked with dozens of students during the school year.