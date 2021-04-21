Watch Now: Second Stage's building in Amherst now a Virginia landmark

“Virtual programming seems to be the only path right now,” Monk told the board of supervisors in February.

Second Stage will host outdoor Friday movie nights in upcoming weeks.

The historic landmark designation would help the nonprofit secure grant funding and donations, Second Stage leaders have said.

The former Amherst Baptist Church was constructed in four phases from 1882 to 1955 on a 1.14-acre lot adjacent to Second Street on a knoll, according to county documents. The property includes a two-story, Colonial Revival-style parsonage, which is used as additional county office space and a garage, both built in 1949.

In 2004, Amherst Baptist Church moved to a new facility just off U.S. 60 near the Amherst traffic circle and two years later the county acquired the building.

In 2019, a coffee bar was installed in the eastern end of the 1925 addition and Baines Books & Coffee opened. Many of the rooms have been renovated and rehabilitated to fit needs of the businesses using them and the farmers market is in its ninth season.

Elected officials in Amherst County and the town of Amherst have praised Second Stage’s leadership for making the venue an attraction and community asset.