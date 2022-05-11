Watch Now: Thrift shop moves to expanded location in Amherst

After 30 years of operating in downtown Amherst on South Main Street, the Episcopal Thrift Shop of Amherst has a new home with much more space in the Ambriar shopping center.

The shop, which operates 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, held its first day in the new location on May 3. Shop manager Pat Malchow said the new space is about triple what it had at the former location at 194 South Main St.

“We were so packed into the other space,” Malchow said. “You could hardly move in the aisles … We’ll miss Main Street but the parking is so much better here. It’s a bit more accessible to people. We had just outgrown the other store.”

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Clifford and The Ascension Episcopal Church in Amherst established the shop in 1991. After a fire damaged a previous location on South Main Street where Warehouse Antiques currently is located, it moved across the street in 2012.

The mission of the Episcopal Thrift Shop is to provide assistance to those in need in Amherst County by returning 100% of its profits to the community. Malchow said the thrift shop has a constant flux of incoming donations and outgoing items.

“I think people give very generously to us because they know it’s helping their neighbors very locally,” Malchow said.

Once operational costs are covered, all proceeds go to help people in the community, Malchow said.

“There’s a lot of underlying need here that people don’t always see,” she said. “It’s a little bit hidden.”

The shop’s 30th anniversary year in 2021 was a successful one as far as sales, she said. Many donors cleared out their homes during the pandemic and gave generously, according to Malchow.

“This year we’ve been down just a pinch, but I think it’s the gas,” she said, referring to the recent spike in higher fuel costs.

Janell Wade, a part-time worker at the job, said the expanded space at the new location is much needed.

“With being here we can make more adjustments for clientele,” Wade said. “We have wonderful donors.”

Ann Wilkes, a volunteer, added: “That’s why we need a bigger building.”

Wilkes said she is glad she discovered the store after moving to Amherst and she enjoys meeting the customers and the pleasant interactions.

“I love volunteering here,” said Wilkes. “I’m able to give something back to the community.”

