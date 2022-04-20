Watch Now: Town budget includes raises, addresses inflation's effects

Town of Amherst employees are slated to receive a 7.4% raise in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget that braces for rising costs of inflation.

The $3.9 million proposed budget recognizes the town’s current financial climate is filled with many unknowns, Town Manager Sara McGuffin wrote in a memo to Amherst Town Council. In 2021, it was challenging to determine if the town was truly in “bounce back” mode, McGuffin said.

“We really do feel like we’re finally back on track in terms of what the economics of the town look like,” said McGuffin, adding the town is dealing with a 7.4% inflation rate in 2021. “So that has a big impact on costs on what it looks like for budget projections.”

Rising costs are not just tied to fuel and many areas of town functions are affected, she said. “It’s going to impact everything.”

While decision-making in turbulent times on appropriate spending is challenging, McGuffin told council the town continues to be well-positioned economically with a well-trained workforce and fund balances that “continue to be healthy” and mostly increasing.

“Inflation in calendar year 2021 was the highest seen in decades, and employment issues continue to be a concern, as finding and retaining employees has become a challenge for all industries, but especially those requiring specialized training,” McGuffin said in the memo. “Construction costs for projects continue to escalate, and supply chains feel like the new normal.”

Sales tax revenue is higher than anticipated with the benefit of purchases made online and delivered to homes and meals tax revenue also have rebounded beyond expected amounts, according to McGuffin.

“These improvements were already beginning during the last budget cycle, but staff remained conservative on revenue estimates until the trends continued for a longer period,” McGuffin said in the memo. “At this point, these trend lines show over a year of positive movement, and while we continue to be conservative in the projections, the amounts have increased.”

While the local economy is creating several increased expenditure lines beyond the town’s control, McGuffin said, the budget set to take effect July 1 contains no recommended increases to any taxes, fees or rates and town staff does not recommend any additional construction projects.

“The Town has worked hard to manage costs and maintain a zero levy for real estate and personal property taxes,” McGuffin said in the memo. “This budget maintains this course and seeks to continue it into the future. If inflationary pressure continues for multiple years, this could change, but this is out of Town control.”

The town received $2.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, a response to the many effects of COVID-19, and most of will go toward a sludge dewaterer, an infrastructure upgrade in utility operations that McGuffin said will bring the town’s wastewater plant “up to the next level of efficiency and technology.”

The town used about 10% of its ARPA money for lost revenue replacement and anticipates no further use of that money in any future year for any recurring expense line, according to McGuffin.

The water treatment plant renovation project continues in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and upon completion of that upgrade staff recommends a review of debts in the town’s water fund as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process next year, as good opportunities may be in line to pay some of that down, according to McGuffin.

The 7.4% salary increase planned for town employees has a cap of $60,000 on which it is applied, which McGuffin said is to keep higher-paid staff from “running away from the rest of staff” in terms of differential in pay.

“When we look at what’s happening with costs of labor across the market and we when we know how many certifications and licensure that people have to have for different job functions here, it’s really important that we retain our well-qualified staff,” McGuffin said of the importance of the raises. “They do an amazing job and we want to make sure that they are valued and we want to make sure that they don’t pay a price for choosing to work here.”

The budget does includes a new employee as a full-time position, converting from a part time position, an accreditation assistant who will spend half time in the town’s police department and also work at town hall assisting with grants management and community development initiatives.

A partially funded capital improvement program cost of $135,800 also is included, which covers purchasing a new police car, a new truck for the maintenance department and a small tractor for the maintenance department, as well as a roof for the wastewater plant’s lab building.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the budget proposal at council’s April 13 meeting. Council is slated to adopt the budget on May 11.

