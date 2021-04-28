Watch Now: Vaccine clinics held weekly at Amherst County High School

Vaccine clinics at Amherst County High School will continue Fridays through May and potentially the first week of June as the demand dictates, according to Amherst County Public Schools officials.

The clinics are held at Amherst County High School’s gym and are welcome to anyone in need of a dose. ACPS has partnered with local health officials, Blue Ridge Emergency Management and Amherst County Public Safety to coordinate the clinics.

“Things have been running very smoothly,” William Wells, assistant superintendent, said. “The community seems to be very supportive of what we’re doing. We’re just glad to be able to do it.”

In early February the division began vaccinating its employees and from there wanted to make sure the entire community was taken care of, he said.

“The sooner we get everyone vaccinated the sooner we can get some sense of normalcy,” Wells said. “It’s going to require a good number of people getting vaccinated to do that.”

The division is holding optional vaccinations for students 16 and older on April 30 who must have their parent’s consent. ACPS officials stress the event for students is optional and not required.