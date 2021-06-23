Water monitoring program to keep James River swimmers, boaters safe

James River enthusiasts can stay informed with James River Watch, an online resource reporting real-time river conditions based on water quality monitoring data. The site is available at www.jamesriverwatch.org.
The James River Watch program has provided a hub to share water quality data from popular recreational points along the James River and its tributaries since 2013, according to a news release from the James River Association. The official launch to the 2021 river season began May 27, in partnership with Rivanna Conservation Alliance, American Water, Virginia State University, Virginia Master Naturalist-Peninsula Chapter, Appomattox River Company and Twin River Outfitters, the release said.
More than 81 trained volunteers began a weekly process of collecting water samples at 31 high volume sites for boating and swimming across the watershed. For the 2021 season, JRA has added monitoring stations on the James River in Buchanan, the Appomattox River in Petersburg, and two new locations along College Creek in Williamsburg. The program runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
During the 2020 river season, 57 volunteers spent 560 hours collecting 462 bacteria samples at 28 sites across 10,000-square-miles of the watershed. 82.3% of samples showed passing bacteria levels, with eight stations having 100% passing rates, JRA said in the release. Samples that showed high levels of bacteria were primarily found after significant rain events, which wash bacteria pollution into the river from surrounding land or from sewage systems.
Although bacteria levels vary based on weather conditions, testing sites in or immediately downstream of urban areas tend to be bacteria hotspots, as well as sites in rural areas where farm animals have access to streams and rivers.
Water samples test temperature, turbidity (or water cloudiness), and fecal coliform bacteria each week during the summer months. High levels of fecal coliform bacteria can indicate presence of pathogens harmful to human health. After the samples are analyzed, results are verified for quality assurance and then uploaded each Friday to the James River Association’s James River Watch website — an online resource reporting real-time river conditions, created by Chesapeake Commons.
“James River Watch has been carefully designed as a quick and easy reference for river users to determine the latest boating and swimming conditions by assimilating multiple data sources all in one place,” the release said. “Now in its ninth year, James River Watch has undergone several improvements to make it more user-friendly and informative, including river stage forecasts that let you see current and future river levels.”
“Water quality data demonstrates that the river is safe for recreation most of the time, but it’s important to understand that conditions can change quickly after rainstorms,” said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper and Senior Advocacy Manager for JRA, in the release. “James River Watch is an essential tool for summer months, providing a weekly update on swimming and boating conditions to help ensure a safe, fun time on the water.”