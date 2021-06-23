Water monitoring program to keep James River swimmers, boaters safe

Although bacteria levels vary based on weather conditions, testing sites in or immediately downstream of urban areas tend to be bacteria hotspots, as well as sites in rural areas where farm animals have access to streams and rivers.

Water samples test temperature, turbidity (or water cloudiness), and fecal coliform bacteria each week during the summer months. High levels of fecal coliform bacteria can indicate presence of pathogens harmful to human health. After the samples are analyzed, results are verified for quality assurance and then uploaded each Friday to the James River Association’s James River Watch website — an online resource reporting real-time river conditions, created by Chesapeake Commons.

“James River Watch has been carefully designed as a quick and easy reference for river users to determine the latest boating and swimming conditions by assimilating multiple data sources all in one place,” the release said. “Now in its ninth year, James River Watch has undergone several improvements to make it more user-friendly and informative, including river stage forecasts that let you see current and future river levels.”

“Water quality data demonstrates that the river is safe for recreation most of the time, but it’s important to understand that conditions can change quickly after rainstorms,” said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper and Senior Advocacy Manager for JRA, in the release. “James River Watch is an essential tool for summer months, providing a weekly update on swimming and boating conditions to help ensure a safe, fun time on the water.”