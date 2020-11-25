Water, sewer rate hikes approved in Amherst County

The Amherst County Service Authority has increased water and sewer rates that take effect Jan. 1.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors and ACSA’s board of directors Nov. 17 authorized the rate increases. The water rate will go from $5.35 to $5.65 per 750 gallons of water.
The sewer rate will go from $7.94 to $8.46 per 750 gallons. The basic service charge for sewer of $5 will increase to $6.
Bob Hopkins, authority director, said the average residential cost for water customers will increase by about $1.50 per month while sewer is about a $3.60 monthly hike, he said.
“Those are the lowest increases since 2016 and 2018, respectively,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said inflation, increasing regulations, replacing equipment, updating technology needs and staff compensation are contributing factors to the rate increases.
Water and sewer infrastructure, much of which is many decades old, are deteriorating, Hopkins said.
“Much is undersized with too many service connections, which accelerates deterioration and further reduces level of service,” Hopkins said. “Many waterlines are too small to supply hydrants and need to be replaced with waterlines to provide neighborhood fire protection.”
The authority’s service area has hundreds of residences with on-site wastewater treatment systems, he said.
“A large number of these systems are at or beyond their expected service lives and they are starting to fail,” Hopkins said.
The Virginia Department of Health identified the need to extend sanitary sewers into these areas to prepare for drainfield failures, according to Hopkins. A few years ago the board of supervisors and authority board established a program to jointly fund such extensions.
“Some projects have been done, several are ready for construction and more projects will need to be completed, which affects the rates and fees structure,” Hopkins said.
Several capital improvement projects costing about $9 million combined also are contributing factors. Those include improvements to the Graham Creek Reservoir’s dam in Madison Heights, an estimated $1.3 million project; a raw water intake on the James River, work estimated at $5 million; and a $2.25 million upgrade to the Williams Run Pump Station. The projects, two of which are state-mandated, will be completed over the course of the next six years, Hopkins said.
The Williams Run Pump Station work is a long-overdue overhaul of the authority’s main sewage pumping station that pumps 98% of wasetwater collected by its sewers across the James River to a treatment plant in Lynchburg, according to Hopkins.
No one spoke on the rate increases during a joint public hearing. The authority has just more than 6,300 water customers and 1,105 sewer customers, figures from the authority’s most recent financial report show.
