Water, sewer rate hikes approved in Amherst County

The authority’s service area has hundreds of residences with on-site wastewater treatment systems, he said.

“A large number of these systems are at or beyond their expected service lives and they are starting to fail,” Hopkins said.

The Virginia Department of Health identified the need to extend sanitary sewers into these areas to prepare for drainfield failures, according to Hopkins. A few years ago the board of supervisors and authority board established a program to jointly fund such extensions.

“Some projects have been done, several are ready for construction and more projects will need to be completed, which affects the rates and fees structure,” Hopkins said.

Several capital improvement projects costing about $9 million combined also are contributing factors. Those include improvements to the Graham Creek Reservoir’s dam in Madison Heights, an estimated $1.3 million project; a raw water intake on the James River, work estimated at $5 million; and a $2.25 million upgrade to the Williams Run Pump Station. The projects, two of which are state-mandated, will be completed over the course of the next six years, Hopkins said.