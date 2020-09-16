Water, sewer rate increases planned in Amherst County

The Amherst County Service Authority is considering a 5% increase in water rates and a 6% sewer rate hike in 2021.

The authority’s board of directors reviewed financial planning for the upcoming year during its September meeting and decided on pursuing on option that would enact lower rate adjustments from others suggested.

A planned 5.56% increase for water rates is less of a decrease from last year’s 7.4% increase and no change to the basic service charge for water is planned in 2021. A 6.56% hike for sewer rates is less of an increase from last year’s 8.5% and a $1 increase in the basic service charge for sewer is proposed.

No adjustments to water and sewer tap fees, which were adjusted last year for the first time in five years, are planned in 2021.

Another option, which is not moving forward, proposed raising water rates by 8.88% and sewer rates by 9.88%.

Bob Hopkins, the authority’s director, said the planned rate increases would be lower than they’ve been in the past several years if approved. “They have been higher than I would like them to be,” Hopkins told the board at its Sept. 1 meeting. “We have an opportunity to drop them back down.”

The rate increases in recent years has been to help the authority brace for the effects of losing a major user, the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run facility in Madison Heights that is in the process of shutting down, Hopkins has said. CVTC, which for more than century served residents with disabilities, relocated its last remaining resident in April and has a staff of a dozen closing down the site.