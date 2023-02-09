Former Amherst Town Council member Kenneth Watts is seeking another term in the Nov. 7 election, recently filing to run in for a special election.

Watts, who served on council from 2013 through last year, was the lowest vote-getter in a two-way race in the November 2022 election, pulling in 420 votes, while current council members Andra Higginbotham and Janice Wheaton had 473 votes and 452 votes, respectively.

Watts said he decided to throw his hat in the ring again because of an exciting number of things ahead for the town. He is running for the seat currently held by Doug Thompson, who last year was appointed to fill a vacancy after former member Rachel Carton resigned because of an out-of-state move.

A retired Amherst town police chief, Watts said he has intimate knowledge of the town government operations and, with the exception of about two years between employment and elected office, has worked for the town as an employee and town official since 1978.

"I was part of major infrastructure upgrades; some of the last are nearing completion," Watts said. "We will not be like some municipalities who are now having failing infrastructure issues. We should be good for the most part on existing infrastructure for the next 50 to 75 years or longer."

Watts served as vice mayor from 2013 to 2016 and also was a key figure on council’s finance, utilities and personnel committees, among a few others, according to a resolution council recently passed in his honor.

While serving on council last year, Watts took part in appointing Thompson. Watts said while he came up short in the recent election the numbers indicate a lot of town residents think he should serve again so he is giving it another try.

"I think I still have a lot more to bring to the table," Watts said.

The filing deadline for Amherst town and county seats on the ballot this November is 7 p.m. June 20.