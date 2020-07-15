'We're not out of the storm yet': Amherst board maps out uses for CARES money

With the clock ticking rapidly on a six-month window for spending $2.5 million in federal relief money to offset negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has laid out a pathway for its use.

“... We’re being forced to spend it quickly,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said of the Dec. 30 deadline for the money to be spent. “I don’t like that. I think there’s room for all kinds of things to go wrong.”

After more than an hour of debate on July 7, supervisors decided to use $1.2 million for salaries related to public safety and law enforcement employees, which County Finance Director Stacey Wilkes said could be covered through Dec. 30 with the federal money as an exception to a rule. The county can take that money and replace funds set aside in the newly enacted fiscal year 2021 budget, which gives $1.2 million to use beyond the Dec. 30 deadline as the board sees fit.

“We’re going to refer to that as the salary switch,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.

The board also decided to use $300,000 in grant money for businesses and another $200,000 in grants for nonprofits hurting from the pandemic, $500,000 for investment in broadband internet expansion efforts, reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses in the amount of $58,900 and setting the rest aside for other qualifying projects until the $2,566,781 in CARES Act money is used up.

Rodgers said it is a difficult task to spend that much money in six months, with many complex variables factored in, especially in regard to broadband, and the county must act swiftly to not risk losing it.