What to know about local taxes this budget year

Amherst County residents feeling the pinch of inflation and the rising costs of vehicles will have some personal property tax relief this upcoming fiscal year.

Commissioner of the Revenue Jane Irby said according to the National Automobile Dealers Association Appraisal Guide an increase in vehicle values being felt is a trickle-down effect from the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently approved a 20% decrease in vehicle assessments, which include motorcycles.

The 20% relief measure is in addition to the personal property tax relief discount for qualifying vehicles, Irby said.

“Every qualifying vehicle in the county gets automatic personal property tax relief,” said Irby.

Many residents haven’t paid last year’s personal property taxes because of the spike in vehicle values, she said.

“A lot of taxpayers are still struggling from last year,” Irby said. “Anything the Amherst Board of Supervisors does is a big help towards the taxpayers. So we’re very grateful.”

If your vehicle has high mileage, Irby requests you contact her office at (434) 946-9310 to inquire about qualifying for a reduction. The office on Goodwin Street in Amherst is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Treasurer Joanne Carden also wants to all residents to be aware of a recent change in the first installment of real estate tax payments. The payment deadline date, which long has been June 5, for the first time this year will be July 1. The second installment deadline remains Dec. 5.

Carden said residents also should be aware of an important change regarding the Amelon and Amherst branches of Truist and a recent bank merger that affects how many pay their real estate taxes. The former BB&T and/or Suntrust banks accepted real estate and/or personal property tax payments but that is no longer the case and Truist will not accept those, according to Carden.

Carden asks residents to pay special attention to the back of the first installment of real estate bills to note the revised payment options available for paying those taxes.

The first installment of real estate bills will be mailed during the week of May 16, due by July 1.

