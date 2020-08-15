Woman killed in Amherst County crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

An Amherst County woman was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights Friday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Amherst Highway, according to a news release issued Saturday by state police.

A 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling north in the right lane of South Amherst Highway when a pedestrian walked across the travel lane, police said. The Scion was unable to avoid striking the woman and it was raining at the time of the crash.

Mary P. Peters, of Madison Heights, died at the scene.

The driver of the Scion, a Madison Heights woman, 55, who police did not identify in the release, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

