Woman sentenced to 4 years for role in meth network in Amherst County

An Appomattox County woman was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to several counts of distributing methamphetamine in Amherst County.
Bridget Dawn Martin, 33, was found guilty in Amherst Circuit Court on four counts of distributing meth and one count of possession with intent to distribute the drug, according to court records.
Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Martin to 150 years with all but four years suspended and imposed a $5,000 fine. Martin must serve two years of supervised probation when released.
The Amherst County Sheriff's Office in April 2019 announced Martin's arrest, along with just more than a dozen others, as part of a drug network that authorities said trafficked up to 2,000 grams of meth into the Lynchburg region.
Melvin Eugene Houston, III, of Gladys, who Amherst prosecutors have described as a major dealer in that network, was sentenced Nov. 4 in Amherst Circuit Court to eight years and six months of prison time on a charge of conspiring to distribute 10 grams or more of meth.
Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver during Houston's Nov. 4 sentencing also described Jonathan Dane Larson, of Gladys, as having a major role in the network. Larson was sentenced to eight years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth on June 4 in Campbell County, court records show.
"She was in the middle level of that conspiracy," Adam Stanley, an assistant prosecutor in Amherst, said of Martin's involvement.
The prosecution of that network is mostly completed, Stanley said.
Martin faces four separate felony drug charges in Campbell Circuit Court and is scheduled for trial in February, according to court records.
