Woman sentenced to 4 years for role in meth network in Amherst County

An Appomattox County woman was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to several counts of distributing methamphetamine in Amherst County.

Bridget Dawn Martin, 33, was found guilty in Amherst Circuit Court on four counts of distributing meth and one count of possession with intent to distribute the drug, according to court records.

Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Martin to 150 years with all but four years suspended and imposed a $5,000 fine. Martin must serve two years of supervised probation when released.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office in April 2019 announced Martin's arrest, along with just more than a dozen others, as part of a drug network that authorities said trafficked up to 2,000 grams of meth into the Lynchburg region.

Melvin Eugene Houston, III, of Gladys, who Amherst prosecutors have described as a major dealer in that network, was sentenced Nov. 4 in Amherst Circuit Court to eight years and six months of prison time on a charge of conspiring to distribute 10 grams or more of meth.