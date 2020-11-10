 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreaths Across America Day ceremony planned in Amherst

Wreaths Across America Day ceremony planned in Amherst

A National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony is planned for Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Amherst Cemetery.

The free event starts at noon. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worchester in 1992.

Each year a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The theme for 2020 is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.” In 2019 approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were place on headstones at 2,158 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for Americans’ freedoms with each name said out loud.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert