Wreaths Across America Day ceremony planned in Amherst

The free event starts at noon. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worchester in 1992.

Each year a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The theme for 2020 is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.” In 2019 approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were place on headstones at 2,158 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for Americans’ freedoms with each name said out loud.