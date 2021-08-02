Youngkin to make campaign stop in Amherst County Aug. 7

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to speak at the Madison Heights Community Center in Amherst County on Saturday.

Youngkin, who seeks to turn Virginia red in the governor’s race for the first time since 2009, is running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee. Youngkin is set to speak at 3 p.m. at the community center at 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights.

At a previous campaign stop at the Briar Patch restaurant in Amherst in late March, the Virginia native said he wants to use his experience as a business executive to reinvigorate, rebuild and reestablish the state and get it out of “the ditch” of left-leaning Democratic policies.

“We’re going to stand up for our constitutional rights like you have never seen, because they have been trampled like you’ve never seen,” Youngkin said at the March campaign stop in Amherst.