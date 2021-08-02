Youngkin to make campaign stop in Amherst County Aug. 7

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to speak at the Madison Heights Community Center in Amherst County on Saturday.
Youngkin, who seeks to turn Virginia red in the governor’s race for the first time since 2009, is running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee. Youngkin is set to speak at 3 p.m. at the community center at 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights.
At a previous campaign stop at the Briar Patch restaurant in Amherst in late March, the Virginia native said he wants to use his experience as a business executive to reinvigorate, rebuild and reestablish the state and get it out of “the ditch” of left-leaning Democratic policies.
“We’re going to stand up for our constitutional rights like you have never seen, because they have been trampled like you’ve never seen,” Youngkin said at the March campaign stop in Amherst.
Youngkin, a political newcomer and former co-CEO of private equity company The Carlyle Group, won the nomination during a GOP convention in May. Votes were weighted to reward local units with high GOP turnout in the most recent presidential and gubernatorial election. While 54,000 delegates signed up to participate and more than 30,000 cast ballots, the party allocated a total of 12,554 votes to party units representing counties and cities around the state.
In some cases, a county had hundreds more delegates than allotted votes, so their votes were apportioned as fractions of the locality’s total.
According to Vance Wilkins, the Amherst County Republican Committee’s chair, Amherst County had a higher turnout for Youngkin per capita than any other unit during the convention with 116 weighted votes.
