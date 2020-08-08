Boggs, Thomas Landon "Tommy"

Thomas Landon "Tommy" Boggs, 38, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Tommy was born on July 1, 1982, in Martinsville, Virginia. Tommy had a passion for LIFE. Tommy actually lived life, as opposed to simply 'sleepwalking through' it. Tommy was an incredibly loyal friend and family member and he was exceptionally loyal to his family, friends, teammates, and his beloved Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. Tommy will forever be known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Tommy was a huge 'sports junkie' of all types, and he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors with his children and family members. Tommy was a relentless and fierce competitor - no matter what the event was, Tommy was always competing. Tommy's nickname was "Showstopper." Tommy is survived by his children Kaitlyn Boggs (Travis Godfrey); and his son, Kai Boggs; his Grandson, Caleb Godfrey; and his parents, Tim and Joyce Boggs; his sister, Jennifer and her husband Billy Walker; nephew, Levi Walker; his grandparents, William and Becky Mays, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and so many friends. Special friends, Michelle Powell, and her daughters, Lyniah Irvine, Gabrielle Reed and Asia Reed. Tommy is preceded in death by grandparents Thomas and Vera Boggs; great- grandparents, William and Myra Mays, and Malcolm and Claudine Cash. Tommy graduated from Amherst County High School in 2000. He previously worked at Frito Lay in Lynchburg, Virginia. The family night will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, Virginia from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The funeral service will be at the same facility on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., with interment to follow at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, 650 Thrasher Creek Road, Amherst, Virginia 24521. #Showstopperliveson In lieu of flowers, at the family's request, please remember Tommy through donations to the 'GoFundMe' https://www.gofundme.com/f/9f9p5-tommysfuneral. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
