Hibbs Jr., Ray

July 8, 1938 - August 25, 2020 Ray Hibbs Jr. passed away on the evening of August 25, 2020, in the presence of those who loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Annie (Johnson) Hibbs; sister, Shirley Patterson; daughters, Pam Hibbs (Terry) and Dana Suggs (Willie); son, Skip Hibbs (Pam); stepson, John Foster (Kristine), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity. Hill Funeral Home 217 East Pioneer Ave., Puyallup, WA 98372
