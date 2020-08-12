Lawhorne, Juanita Marie "Nita"

August 7, 1946 - August 7, 2020 Juanita Marie Lawhorne "Nita", 74, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Nelson County, on August 7, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Thurman David Lawhorne Sr. and Callie Campbell Lawhorne. Nita was the co-owner of Lawhorne Grocery for many years and had attended Piney River Baptist Church. She also enjoyed genealogy and had been a member of the Root Diggers of Amherst and Nelson. She is survived by her brother, Thurman David Lawhorne Jr. (Ruth) of Greer, S.C.; her sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" W. Hart of Amherst, and Eula Gale Davis (Ronnie) of Dillwyn; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Piney River Baptist Church, 1190 Woodson Rd., Roseland, VA 22967. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
