Stevens, Ramona "Granny Ann"

March 23, 1929 - July 26, 2020 Ramona Ann Sanders Stevens "Granny Ann", 91, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Twice married, she was married to the late Richard Clinton Tanner and John Murray Stevens. Born on March 23, 1929, in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late John Stuart Sanders and Mable Cynthia Mary Kennedy Sanders. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Stuart William Tanner and Richard Alexander Tanner. She was one of the first two special education teachers for Campbell County Public Schools for 30 years and a member of Golden Merry Makers and First Baptist Church of Monroe. She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Lou Harper and Ann Marie Newman; a sister, Marie Stuart Meade; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Monroe. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
