Thomas, Kevin O'Shea

Kevin O'Shea Thomas, 45, departed this life on July 17, 2020, at the Salem Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was born on May 5, 1975, in Lynchburg, Va., the son of Terrell Jr. and Angela Thomas. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVI-19. Community Funeral Home directing

