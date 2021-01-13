Letter to the editor for Jan. 14

Why do I support Governor Northam’s orders to wear a face mask inside public buildings and to have a misdemeanor charge for not wearing a mask in grocery stores and pharmacies?

The 90% of us who wear masks would appreciate it. Masks are working to prevent the spread of this coronavirus.

John F. Kennedy stated “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.”

This quote talks about people working together for the greater good of all. Where in the constitution does it state it is your right to willfully and deliberately spread disease?

Wearing masks and social distancing in Australia and New Zealand worked so well that the coronavirus was contained and their people haven’t worn masks since last July. Those people understand what working together to create a common good is.

Unfortunately, one self-centered irresponsible individual arrived in Sydney, Australia recently and dodged the 14-day quarantine. The result is the coronavirus has returned there. Sydney has to wear masks and socially distance again. Each individual action does make a difference.