Letter to the editor for Jan. 18

What the Freedom Caucus achieved

The lengthy process of electing Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House was criticized as unorganized, time wasting, chaos. In reality, it was democracy working at its best.

The question being debated was not only the election of Kevin McCarthy but more importantly how to fix a broken process. Under [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi the average representative had no voice or power in making House decisions. They could not amend or debate any bill. The small group of leaders in the Democrat caucus would present a 3,200 page bill, give them 26 hours to read it and tell them to take it or leave it. No budget bills have passed without a continuing resolution in 20 years. Spending is out of control.

What did the Freedom Caucus achieve? The new rules ensure that bills address single subjects — rather than catch-all legislation. Members can challenge amendments that aren't related to the bill. Proxy voting and virtual committee meetings are not allowed. Members are now allowed to amend and debate bills on the floor and are given 72 hours to read legislation. It is now harder for the House to tax and spend. Mandatory spending increases must be offset with equal or greater mandatory spending cuts. A three-fifths vote is required for tax increases. The House is more transparent and accountable.

I am thankful that 20 representatives had the courage to challenge a powerful Speaker and give all congressmen the power to actually represent their constituents, even the timid ones. [Fifth District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good stood tall.

S. VANCE WILKINS JR.

Amherst

Wilkins is chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee.