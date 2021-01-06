Letter to the Editor for Jan. 7

Colonel Abraham Jefferson Seay (1832–1915) was born in 1832 at Amherst Courthouse and was the second child of Amherst County natives Camm Seay and Lucy Jane Tiller. In 1836, Camm moved the family to Missouri.
Seay would become the second governor of the Oklahoma Territory. He was a lawyer, soldier, judge, and an Associate Justice on the Oklahoma Territory’s Supreme Court. Today his A. J. Seay Mansion in Kingfisher, Oklahoma is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is open for visitors.
Seay taught school and read law. In 1861 he moved to Cherryville, Missouri, to practice law. He enlisted in the U.S. Army (Union Army) at the beginning of the Civil War, serving in the Thirty-second Missouri Infantry at Vicksburg, Chattanooga, Lookout Mountain, Atlanta, and Savannah. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in command of a regiment. After the Civil War, he entered politics and served as Crawford County Attorney and then as Circuit Judge of the Ninth Missouri District. (Crawford County. Missouri was named in honor of Amherst County notable, U.S. Senator William Harris Crawford (1772-1834).
Seay is buried in the Kingfisher Cemetery of Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. His roots in America begin in Colonial Virginia which was inhabited by Native Americans. Goochland County was founded in 1728 and contained the modern counties of Amherst, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Nelson, and Powhatan in their entireties plus portions of Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties.
Seay is the second great grandson of Abraham Seay II (1684-1764), a Huguenot immigrant who in 1761 married Naomi Lovigne, sometimes written as Loving, of Powhatan County. Not much is known about Lovigne’s origin.
On Aug. 20, 1745, Abraham Seay II (1684-1764) received a crown grant of 385 acres in Goochland County located at Fork Union in today‘s Fluvanna County in the Fork of the James River, on both sides of Crooks Creek. The grant was made in the name of King George II of England and signed by William Gooch, lieutenant governor and commander in chief of the Colony and Dominion of Virginia.
Provisions of the royal land grant required that the 385-acre tract be occupied, cultivated, and improved within three years of 1745; otherwise, all land would revert back to the Crown.
This 385 acres fell within the ancestral Monacan Indian capital and village of Rassawek. Per The Bulletin of the Fluvanna County Historical Society, the earliest inhabitants of this section of Virginia in which Fork Union is located, about which we know anything at all, were the Monacan Indians.
Abraham was the first white resident of today’s Fork Union. His first house, “Three Chimneys,” was a combination house and tavern for travelers, especially those who used the stagecoach. The wide, double front doors faced the Richmond-Charlottesville Stagecoach Road now the River Road. The first house burned and a second house was built.
The settlers took over and the community that grew up here became Point of Fork, today’s unincorporated Town of Columbia. Subsequently, the canal systems would connect Lynchburg and Charlottesville to Richmond via the James River and Rivanna River confluence at Point of Fork.
Abraham and Naomi are buried in a small family cemetery located in a field on the south side of Academy Road behind Fork Union Military Academy (FUMA).
FUMA was founded in October 1898. In 1900 and 1902, a descendent of Abraham and Naomi presented gifts of six and eleven acres of the original 385 acres granted by King George II of England in 1745, to the Academy. These seventeen acres are now the central segment of the FUMA campus. Subsequently, FUMA has purchased most of the original 385 acres.
While not much is known about the origin of Naomi, she was quite unique in one way. Naomi is a Revolutionary War patriot and one of the few women to have a Daughters of The American Revolution service record. The service record states Naomi “furnished gun” to the American Revolution.
Seay’s great-grandfather was Revolutionary War Lieutenant Abraham Seay III (1747-1829) who served in the Amherst County Militia.
The following procedure was used in commissioning officers for the Amherst County Militia: the County Court recommended men to the Governor and the Governor issued commissions. When the commissions were returned to the County Lieutenant. the prospective officers appeared before the Court and were sworn in. It seems when officers were recommended they immediately assumed their duties.
At the Court held for Amherst County on May 4, 1778, Seay was recommended as Ensign. At the May 1781 Court, Seay was recommended as Second Lieutenant.
Seay was the grandson of Joseph Seay, who married Nancy Harvey on Dec. 27, 1796 in Amherst County.
Seay was the son of Camm Seay (1805-1855) and Lucy Jane Tiller, both born in Amherst County. Lucy’s mother was Nancy Ann (Allcock) Tiller, native of Amherst County. Per Camm Seay’s Family Bible, “I Camm Seay and Lucy Jane Tiller was mared [sic] the 4th day of February 1830 at the hous [sic] of John Alleocks in Amherst County Virginia.”
Their first three of 11 children were born in Amherst County. Camm moved the family to Missouri in 1836.
In Missouri, Camm Seay was a judge, farmer, school teacher, served as the first Public Administrator of Osage County, appointed in 1841; in 1851 he served as Commissioner. He also served as Presiding Judge, foreman of the first Grand Jury. In 1855 Camm died of Cholera at age 50.
Camm and Lucy Jane Seay’s first child was Virginia Ann Seay (1830–1870), born in Amherst County. She married Edward Marsh in 1852. Edward March was born in Amherst County in 1827 to Amherst County native parents James and Sarah “Isbell” March, who had moved to Missouri. Edward Marsh enrolled in the Missouri Militia (Union Army) during the Civil War and held offices of corporal and sergeant. Virginia Ann died in 1870 leaving nine children. Per the Family Bible, “her disease was pluracy [sic], she was confined to her bed a little over two weeks. was a devoted daughter, a loving wife and gentle mother, died in peace with her God.”
Camm and Lucy Jane’s Seay’s third child was the Honorable Edward Austin Seay, (1834-1895), born in Amherst County. In Missouri, Edward Austin Seay was a lawyer, judge, and statesman. At twenty years of age he entered the study of law. He taught school and in 1859 was admitted to the bar and practiced law. During 1864 and 1865 he served as prosecuting attorney for Crawford and Dent counties. In 1874 he was chosen Missouri State Senator from the 22nd District, serving four years. Per his obituary, he “had suffered some months from contraction of the liver, which finally proved fatal.”
Postscript: Kingfisher Cemetery, Kingfisher, Oklahoma. This was the Wild West. Buried after Colonel Abraham Jefferson Seay in the Kingfisher Cemetery were two outlaw notables, Emmett Dalton (1871 — 1937) and his mother Mrs. Adeline Lee (Younger) Dalton (1835 — 1925). Emmett Dalton received 23 gunshot wounds in the attempted robberies of two banks the same day in Coffeyville, Kansas in 1892. Emmett was captured, survived, convicted of murder, served 14 years, and was pardoned.
Mrs. Adeline Lee (Younger) Dalton was known as the mother of the Dalton Gang which included four Dalton brothers. The Dalton Gang stole horses, robbed stagecoaches, banks and trains. Adeline was also the mother of Bill Dalton who formed another gang with Bill Doolin, known as the Wild Bunch.
Adeline was also the aunt of outlaws Cole, Jim, John and Bob Younger. For nearly a decade, the Jessie James — Younger Gang was suspected of having robbed banks, trains, and stagecoaches in at least eleven states: Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and West Virginia.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN
Madison Heights