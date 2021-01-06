Letter to the Editor for Jan. 7

The settlers took over and the community that grew up here became Point of Fork, today’s unincorporated Town of Columbia. Subsequently, the canal systems would connect Lynchburg and Charlottesville to Richmond via the James River and Rivanna River confluence at Point of Fork.

Abraham and Naomi are buried in a small family cemetery located in a field on the south side of Academy Road behind Fork Union Military Academy (FUMA).

FUMA was founded in October 1898. In 1900 and 1902, a descendent of Abraham and Naomi presented gifts of six and eleven acres of the original 385 acres granted by King George II of England in 1745, to the Academy. These seventeen acres are now the central segment of the FUMA campus. Subsequently, FUMA has purchased most of the original 385 acres.

While not much is known about the origin of Naomi, she was quite unique in one way. Naomi is a Revolutionary War patriot and one of the few women to have a Daughters of The American Revolution service record. The service record states Naomi “furnished gun” to the American Revolution.

Seay’s great-grandfather was Revolutionary War Lieutenant Abraham Seay III (1747-1829) who served in the Amherst County Militia.