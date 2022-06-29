Letter to the editor for June 30

County got it wrong on landfill decision

The recent article ‘Amherst transfer station nearing completion’ brought back a few memories. The article addressed when this decision was made and the official position regarding purported cost savings that would result. Allow me to elaborate further.

One board of supervisors member was against this decision as the article states. However, another board member suggested the board take more time to make this decision. The county administrator went into full blown sales mode for making this decision immediately, incredibly going so far as to give an exact date (Nov. 11, 2021) when the current landfill would be full and could no longer be used.

Then board chair Claudia Tucker supported this speed is the essence pitch, stating that normally she would push back when told a decision had to be made quickly, but this time was different.

November 2021 has passed and the landfill is still open. Perhaps Amherst County leadership recognizes this wasteful spending and is trying to re-frame how great it will be for citizens. Make no mistake, this will essentially be a multi-million dollar convenience center located at the landfill itself so that citizens can avoid driving those last few yards to the active landfill. Wow!

Further, one wonders if this expensive convenience center will ever be used as a transfer station. Consider this. Savings were based on a volume of solid waste of 24,600 tons per year. Actual solid waste is 25% to 30% greater than this volume. Diesel fuel costs have more than doubled in the two years since this decision was made. Why does this matter? When waste is trucked to a commercial landfill, this will equate to 25% to 30% higher costs. In addition, Amherst County will have to pay much more for fuel. None of these costs were considered when this decision was reached.

Opening up a new cell at the landfill would have been an asset for Amherst County as Supervisor David Pugh has stated on a number of occasions. Contracting with corporate owned landfills and trucking companies creates no asset, only expense – doesn’t create more flexibility, but less as it subjects Amherst County to uncontrolled variables such as inflation and corporate profits.

For those wondering if higher solid waste volume amounts and higher fuel costs are a surprise to Amherst County leadership, please know that they were informed about both of these faulty assumptions and more by citizens. Nevertheless, they hastily, and recklessly, proceeded – giving no consideration to any information other than that which supported their preferred decision. The moment of reckoning has been delayed, but it is still coming. In the meantime, it is past time for those responsible for this unnecessarily hasty and expensive decision to be held accountable. The people of Amherst deserve no less.

ALAN WOOD

Waynesboro