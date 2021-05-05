Letter to the editor for May 6

Remembering Rev. Stith Mead’s Prayer Stone
Jimmy Eubank called and asked me to write this. Jimmy owns and lives in the family home on Seminole Drive, where he grew-up in the 1950s-1960s. His parents are buried a short walk up the hill in the Meade Cemetery. Here is Jimmy’s memory as told to me.
As a young boy, Jimmy discovered a large and curious stone in the wooded lot behind the Eubank home, not far beyond the back property line. Words and dates were chiseled in the stone. This spot became a favorite refuge and vantage point. Standing on the stone, one could see the back of the houses on Seminole Drive. This was a time when cowboy and Indian movies were popular on the black and white TV. Jimmy and his cousins would play cowboys and Indians on and about the stone. Using a rock, Jimmy tried to scratch his initials onto the stone.
The Eubank family were members of the old Bailey’s Chapel Church on Dixie Airport Road, which relocated and eventually evolved into the Amelon United Methodist Church.
Fast forward: In May 1998, Jimmy’s father was very sick and mostly bed-ridden, traveling only to doctor‘s offices. Jimmy’s father encouraged and gladly gave permission to use the upper part of their yard as a path to bring the stone out of the woods. In digging up and raising the stone it broke in half. The stone was relocated to the Amelon United Methodist Church.
The Prayer Stone.
“The church in which he [Rev. Stith Mead] preached was called Mead’s Chapel. About a quarter of a mile from that church, and only a few hundred yards from his home was a granite boulder, on which he carved his name and quite a number of passages of the Scripture. This spot is where he retired for a prayer each time before entering the pulpit.”
The quotation above and following biography are largely excerpted from the book by John Howard Mead (1821-1889) and Mary Virginia Taylor (1844-1934), The Mead or Meade Family, The Descendants of Col. William Mead (1727-1805). Go online at http://www.vaiden.net/The_Mead_Family.pdf.
Stith Mead was born Sept. 25, 1767, in Royal Forest, near New London, Bedford County. He was a child of Col. William Mead and first wife Ann Hail.
Stith had a collegiate education and was a fine Greek and Latin scholar. He became a minister of the Gospel in 1789. In 1802 the first Methodist Society in Lynchburg was organized, but did not thrive because the only persons that claimed to be Christians were the few Quaker families.
Rev. Mead became a leader in Methodism in this area. In 1806 he was elected president of the Methodist Society in Lynchburg. A piece of ground was purchased on Church Street between Tenth and Eleventh. Mead pledged his personal property so work could begin. By the end of the year the Methodists were in their new meeting house, the first church built in Lynchburg.
Rev. Mead married Prudence Watkins Blakey, of Henrico County, on Oct. 7, 1807. They had eight children. The family owned a farm and lived in Amherst County.
Rev. Mead established the Lancastrian School in Lynchburg, named after Joseph Lancastrian who first established a school on the principle of manual instruction. Samuel K. Jennings Mead, first child of Rev. Stith Mead and Prudence Watkins Blakey, born 1808 in Amherst County, taught in that Lancastrian School in Lynchburg.
About Rev. Mead’s parents and siblings: Col. William Mead (1727-1805) married Miss Ann Hail in 1750. They lived at Royal Forest and had six children. In 1769, Ann and the infant daughter died. Col. Mead married his second wife, Martha Cowles, and they had six children.
Col. Mead served under George Washington, about the time of Braddock’s attack against the French and Indians. Col. Mead’s four oldest sons served in the Revolutionary War. His three youngest sons served in the War of 1812. Rev. Stith Mead did not serve in the war.
Col. Mead possessed a vast amount of property, consisting of about 40,000 acres. When his estate was settled (after 1805), Rev. Stith Mead received $60,000 in cash, most of which was given to the Methodist Church.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN,
Madison Heights