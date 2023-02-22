A new era in education

Regarding the Feb. 9 meeting of the Amherst School Board, I appreciate the concerns of parents and teachers who dislike the opt-in policy as much as I respect the board’s desire to err on the side of caution when it comes to protecting the young minds being taught in the government school system.

It might help if both parties acknowledge that we are in a new era, with government-paid teachers across this country proclaiming that parents are in no way qualified to decide or even influence what their children learn. Some teachers with access to impressionable young minds for the better part of the day, see themselves as part of an elite priest class committed to ushering in a new era of transhumanism, gender confusion, sexualization, racism, historical revisionism, and anti-Americanism.

Anyone with even a modicum of understanding of current events knows that these teachers are more committed to radical indoctrination than educational excellence. A little power can go a long way.

I cannot know if any of this is happening in the Amherst County Public Schools system, so I vote for school board members whose role is to prevent it.

A speaker at the recent Amherst County Republican Committee meeting suggested that school curricula and library collections should meet three criteria: Does it support academic excellence, career preparation, and development of good citizens?

To me, that is a great start. And any reasonable teacher, parent, administrator, or school board member without a contrary agenda should be able to evaluate a textbook or library book and determine if it meets those criteria. But, of course, if a teacher hates the Constitution, thinks Whites are the source of all our country’s evils or believes that the Creator puts males into female bodies, they will have problems with those criteria. And therein lies the problem we face as a nation: teachers with a radical agenda. And I, like most sensible Americans, don’t want it in Amherst County.

And, finally, let’s stop tossing around inflammatory terms such as “book-banning” and “censorship.” The book of Ecclesiastes says, “of the making of books, there is no end.” Two and a half million new books roll off the presses every year. Given the relatively few books students will read in a government school, it should not be hard to focus on those supporting educational excellence. The classics come to mind as an excellent place to start, unless it’s not about education but indoctrination.

BILL WEGERT

Monroe