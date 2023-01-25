Letter to the editor

High court term limits needed

There are strong reasons to have 18-year SCOTUS justices’ term limits, allowing two appointments for each presidential term:

One person should not exercise that much power for life.

If a “bad” justice is appointed, we are stuck with him/her for perhaps 40 years or more.

A 70 or 80 year-old justice is not likely to understand today’s technology, culture or attitudes.

Justices are appointed much younger then in past decades in order to remain longer on the court. Some lack experience, are unqualified or are highly political.

The democratic process cannot work when unelected justices are appointed by chance by the party in power when one dies. Nixon’s 4 appointments reshaped the court for decades; Taft appointed 5, Carter zero. The voter has little influence.

Having a vacancy every two years will give all presidents equal influence in the court and will allow voters will control the shape of the court. Knowing which vacancies will occur during the next presidential election will help voters decide.

EUGENE HAYMES

Massies Mill