Reflecting on a year of war

This morning marks a year of Putin’s unnecessary war on Ukraine and yesterday we learned he’s also threatening Moldova. I’m afraid his danger to the survival of the human race will have to be addressed without remorse at some point. Best if a Russian took care of that rather soon.

Even today there is no threat to Russia from the West. Putin should be looking east as China covets Russia’s natural resources. Perhaps Xi is playing that card. He will help Russia and the West exhaust themselves by arming Russia. And to demonstrate the power of consistent lying, it appears that most Russians today believe he attacked to protect Russia from Ukraine, a laughable lie turned into a nightmare for an entire country. Beware the liar. Beware Putin. Beware Donald Trump. Beware Fox News.

Since I live very close to the CSX James River railroad line, I’m very pleased to note that the Republicans have suddenly discovered railroad safety needs. In the last few years I’ve noticed the number of tank cars on that line have increased markedly. Now many of them are carrying liquefied natural gas in the deodorized state. My neighbors and I in and around the town of Gladstone wouldn’t even know there was a leak until the gas found a source of ignition. By then it’s a bit late.

The Ohio rail disaster occurred at least partially because politicians, including Donald Trump, protected the railroad industry from needed safety regulations while those corporations made billions in profits.

I would also like to remind readers that we can express our displeasure of Chinese government actions whenever we are shopping. Look at the label; if it says “Made in China”, don’t buy.

I have stated before that knowledge of history may help prevent repeating the same mistake. I discovered a great example. In the Crimean War (1850’s) Russia went to war to steal territory on its southern border. According to Wikipedia it took the then Russian Empire decades to recover from that disastrous war. Sound familiar?

Finally this week I’d like to salute the best two Presidents of my lifetime. Both Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden have made me proud. Jimmy Carter avoided war while in office and he alerted us to climate change. His post Presidency period showed a man of action serving all humanity. Joe Biden’s Presidential history is still being written but shows great promise. Way to go, Joe.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone