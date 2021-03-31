Letters to the editor for April 1

It is pointless to attempt to contact your Congressional representatives. Your voice is muted by their political party obligations and financial contributions. It is only the return of national political power to the sovereign states that will cause the voice of the people to again be heard. Stand up and tell your governor to defend your sovereign state against the Washington Cabal, or kneel and kiss the ring.

BOB DEWEY,

Wintergreen

Know what candidates stand for

As I listen to the local news, and just about any channel, it seems all you hear is racism. As I listen to the Democrats about the border, I truly wonder, “How do you say one thing and do another?”

Number one: racism — give me a break. It’s like this: many Americans work to support their families and many attempt to raise their children in a country in which morals and values are declining quickly. Most Americans don’t have time to concern themselves about the color of someone’s skin. Many Americans marry people of different color or ethnic background. I truly think no one cares because it’s your personal business.