Letters to the Editor for April 15

Will it be better?
I see they are to remove the General Lee statue in Charlottesville.
I truly wonder, will this make lives better? Will it change or enhance income, make children smarter or make these people destroying our ancestors’ history smarter?
I really believe, with all the other beneficial things money could be wasted on, this is not one of them. When you turn on your television there are very few appropriate shows that are child friendly, but we can turn the channel. If you prefer not to go to a nude beach, you don’t. So these pathetic people don’t have to go to that park.
People really amaze me. Life is so short and rather than using their unused time advocating about a 100-plus-year-old statue, why not advocate for worthy causes like helping people living in tents, drug abuse prevention, better roads and bridges and our most precious children and what they are seeing and learning.
So I suggest if you don’t like something, don’t go there. If you promote something know something about it and most of all if the one goal in your short life is to waste time and money destroying America, you need to really rethink your goals or come up with some.
If you really don’t like what is around you, leave. People, get a life.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights
What is Biden thinking?
How can President Biden not realize the mistake allowing free entrance at our southern border? Even unaccompanied illegal migrant children entering the united states and in custody this past weekend reached more than 18,000 according to CNN. What kind of policy is Biden orchestrating? He is so confused and stands before the press not able to articulate what he has done or will do. This is the leader of our country!
CNN estimates nearly 158,000 additional children could arrive in the next 6 months. As Biden stood before the press recently, he surely lied it was Trump’s fault, as well as some desert cooler weather! "Come on Man!"
Former President Trump had a policy with the Mexico to keep the immigrant on the Mexico side of the border, no catch and release. Trump had the construction the wall ongoing. Biden stopped construction, already paid for, and opened the door letting in anyone, and I mean anyone to include druggies, rapists, cartels, COVID-carriers and future Democratic voters. "Come on Man!"
Anyone who voted Democratic got it wrong, even though he said he would open the borders. Biden stands before the press, totally scripted, attempting to look professional but very sadly comes off stoic and unhealthy. China, Iran, and Russia are like sharks going after bait when they see the Democratic leaderless government. Maybe the solution is to have every Biden voter family to temporarily house all illegal immigrant having crossed the border since the surge. That seems fair!