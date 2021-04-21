Letters to the editor for April 22

Lighten up
I recently read the article concerning Captain Misjuns and his suit against certain city of Lynchburg leaders. While I certainly don’t pretend to know all of the facts, I did see the cartoons he posted. The cartoons expressed his opinion; only those with thin skin could be offended. Lighten up people!
I am a retired law enforcement officer and very much a Christian. Regardless of that, Captain Misjuns has every right to express his opinion on his own time. We have become a culture, far removed from what the founding fathers intended, on many levels.
But of course, someone is offended by his constitutionally protected expression of free speech, so let’s just eliminate the problem. I am so sorry if a particular group was offended by the good captain’s expression of free speech, but I for one will stand up for him.
Any true American, and/ or Christian should.
City leaders should stand up and protect his right to free speech rather than try to suppress it.
KENNETH WATTS,
Amherst
Sweet Briar video worth checking out
On Dec 23, 2020, a new video titled "Scenic Sweet Briar College" was uploaded to YouTube. Adam Zeitz, the creator at Cemetery Ridge Films, told me his original intention was only to capture Monument Hill as well as the plantation burial grounds, but he couldn't pass up how beautiful everything was.
This 13-minute video tour is recommendable.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN,
Madison Heights
Get out of Afghanistan, get moving on climate change
Since writer Dewey brought it up, I’ll throw my opinion behind Virginia aligning itself with the states that want the national popular vote winner to determine the president and vice president. A poll taken last year showed 61% of those Virginians polled favored the president being the one who won the most popular votes nationally.
I can find no evidence that Virginia has already joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact but I hope it soon does. Presently the votes of several of the least populated states carry significantly more electoral weight because each state, no matter the population, has two Electoral College Votes because each state has two senators. Like the filibuster, the Electoral College is a carryover from the practice of slavery and it’s way past time to bring it up to date or get rid of it.
Our new president is coming up against a wall of foreign problems and this writer is wondering where will the storm break first. The Chinese are threatening Taiwan, the Russians are threatening the Ukraine, the Israelis are terrorizing the Iranians, and the Afghans are still enjoying their 20-year war partners, the US military.
I hope President Biden does follow through and removes our military from the Afghan quagmire. I was hoping President Trump would get that done but he didn’t. With insurrectionists threatening the US Capitol here at home perhaps our troops should be stationed a bit closer. It seems much of the equipment possessed by the Capitol Police was so old and decrepit that the personnel were afraid to use it during the recent unrest.
Finally this week NOAA published another study on atmospheric carbon pollution and the scientists have determined that the last time the earth had this much carbon in its atmosphere was about 3.6 million years ago. Conditions at that time included a sea level that was about 78 feet higher than the present level and temperatures about 7 degrees F higher than pre-industrial temps.
This past winter was by far the warmest I’ve experienced since moving to Virginia in 1983 with a minimum recorded temperature on my back porch of 18 degrees F. Some of the winters in my Louisiana youth had lower temperatures. Climate change is a can we kick down the road at our own peril.
Let’s do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone