Letters to the editor for April 22

Lighten up

I recently read the article concerning Captain Misjuns and his suit against certain city of Lynchburg leaders. While I certainly don’t pretend to know all of the facts, I did see the cartoons he posted. The cartoons expressed his opinion; only those with thin skin could be offended. Lighten up people!

I am a retired law enforcement officer and very much a Christian. Regardless of that, Captain Misjuns has every right to express his opinion on his own time. We have become a culture, far removed from what the founding fathers intended, on many levels.

But of course, someone is offended by his constitutionally protected expression of free speech, so let’s just eliminate the problem. I am so sorry if a particular group was offended by the good captain’s expression of free speech, but I for one will stand up for him.

Any true American, and/ or Christian should.

City leaders should stand up and protect his right to free speech rather than try to suppress it.

KENNETH WATTS,

Amherst

Sweet Briar video worth checking out