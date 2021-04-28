Letters to the editor for April 29

In 1782 Benjamin married his second cousin once removed Martha Watkins Meriwether, the only child of David Meriwether and Mary Harvie. David was a member of the prestigious Meriwether family of Albemarle County.

Two years later in 1784, Benjamin and Martha joined a migration led by Benjamin’s friend and former militia commander, George Mathews (1739-1812) of Augusta County. Benjamin and Martha settled in Wilkes County, Georgia, as did most of Mathews’ group, There, they had nine children. Note: Mathews became the 20th and 24th governor of Georgia, and after Martha died, Benjamin remarried and had a tenth child.

Benjamin, a lawyer, created a thriving tobacco plantation (as did his ancestors in Virginia) along the Broad River in Wilkes County and became an influential citizen.

Benjamin served as president of the Georgia state senate from 1792 to 1796. He represented Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from March 4, 1799 to 1802. When he retired due to illness, Benjamin was succeeded in office by his wife Martha’s first cousin once removed General David Meriwether (1755-1822) of Albemarle County. David had a personal friendship with Thomas Jefferson.