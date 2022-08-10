Letters to the editor for Aug. 11

Landfill decision a costly one

After viewing video of the Aug. 2, 2022, Amherst Board of Supervisors meeting, I strongly encourage all Amherst County citizens to pay attention to what your county leaders are doing. With respect to discussion regarding the landfill closure decision, here is a summary of what was shared at this meeting.

January 2020: Board of Supervisors votes to close the landfill and build a transfer station based on staff assurances that the landfill would be full by Nov. 11, 2021, and Amherst citizens would benefit from savings of $250,000 per year.

May 2020: Amherst County Administrator and three senior management members review a new analysis of costs. This analysis shows continued use of the landfill will save about $1,000,000 over less than 1.5 years. They agree to uncap a portion of the current landfill, which will last years longer than what was presented to the Board of Supervisors just a few months earlier. Neither this decision nor this significant change in expected costs of building and operating a transfer station over expanding the landfill are shared with the Board of Supervisors.

Fall 2020: After having in its possession for many months information documenting that building a transfer station may not be the best financial option for the people of Amherst County, staff executes an agreement to build a transfer station. Together with other related expenses, this has cost Amherst County close to $4,000,000. Information gathered by County staff in May illustrating the January 2020 decision will now cost significantly more than what had been presented to the Board of Supervisors just a few months earlier remains hidden from public view.

February 2021: Construction begins on the multi-million dollar transfer station that, based on higher volumes of waste and a much higher expected cost per ton to transport and dump into a contracted landfill, may never be used as a transfer station.

As this chronology of events illustrates, only a few months elapsed between the time faulty information was given to the Board of Supervisors in support of closing the landfill and the time when staff knew this information was inaccurate. Further, about nine more months elapsed before Amherst County actually began construction of a transfer station. There was time for the Board of Supervisors to receive corrected information that clearly shows the decision made in January 2020 would be a very expensive decision rather than save money for citizens.

Information prepared by county staff documents what citizens told the Board of Supervisors before making this decision: rather than save millions of dollars, this decision will cost millions of dollars. As Supervisor Martin suggested during the Aug. 2 meeting, to mitigate these now expected higher costs, Amherst County may well save millions by expanding the landfill in the next couple of years rather than ever using the transfer station and trucking waste to another landfill, thereby at least cutting losses to what has already been spent. The people of Amherst deserve better stewards of their limited resources than what this episode shows they are getting.

ALAN WOOD

Waynesboro