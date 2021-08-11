Letters to the Editor for Aug. 12

Conflicting policies
Will someone, anyone (maybe from the Biden administration) please explain how the two current policies make any sense when looked at together.
First: The current pandemic is serious enough that we must give up our civil liberties to gather together as we would like, we must get a government mandated vaccination or we will not be able to go certain places, and we must wear masks and practice social distancing even to shop for groceries.
And...
Second: The pandemic is not serious enough to close the Southern border, stop illegal undocumented aliens from entering, or stop the government from shipping those same illegals all over the country — including illegals who tested positive for COVID.
Can anyone with two brain cells to rub together explain how these two policies can rationally co-exist?
Can anyone explain or justify why the media isn’t pointing this out daily until it is corrected?
Either the pandemic is not serious enough to prevent infected illegals from being let loose in the country (in which case why are all these restrictions on citizens being imposed) or it is serious and the flood on the Southern border should be stopped.
The only explanation for these two policies to co-exist is that they both are in line with Democrat objectives: more eventual dependent voters and more control over the daily lives of citizens.
JOHN BYRUM
Madison Heights
Biden wrong on eviction moratorium
President Biden should be arrested for contempt of court.
Because of COVID, last year the administration declared a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. The Supreme Court declared this unconstitutional and in typical Roberts appeasement style, said the moratorium could continue until it expired, but that any extension must be passed by Congress. On July 31, 2021 the moratorium expired. Despite pleas from Biden, Congress turned down an extension. The Biden administration, acknowledging the “obstacle” faced by the Supreme Court decision, however, extended the moratorium. This is clearly contempt of court.
The State of Virginia’s constitution, as well as the federal constitution, has a “taking clause”. Landlords should be granted evictions immediately by Virginia courts, following the Supreme Court decision. If the courts feel it is in the “public interest” to grant eviction extensions, owners should be immediately compensated under the “taking” clause.
Virginia used to respect the rule of law, and I hope it still does.
JOHN BALLARD
Gladstone
Blame Biden for high gas prices
The average closing price for auto gas in 2020 was $2.03 with former President Trump in office. The national average price in President Biden’s term, 2021, is $3.25.
Upon obtaining office, whether he stole it or otherwise, he immediately shutdown the Keystone XL oil pipeline his first day in office. The 1,700-mile pipeline planned to carry 800,000 barrels of oil per day. The pipeline was rejected by former President Obama but former President Trump brought it back to life with over 1,000 jobs. Biden also shut down oil and gas lease sales from our nation’s public lands and waters, his first day in office.
This brainless anti-Trump effort of President Biden, and his handlers, is the reason that America is no longer oil independent. If you like paying more for your travel expenses, then thank this president. The price per gallon will likely not stop rising this year, maybe going over $4.00 a gallon.
Liberal workers and retirees, those who voted for Biden, when you find your fuel costs are beating down your budget, send a letter to your president and maybe he will send you more grants, food stamps, and other “entitlements.”